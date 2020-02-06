Lahore High Court Bar Association delegation calls on Chief Minister Punjab

A delegation of Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA), led by its president Hafeez-ur-Rehman Chaudhry, called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :A delegation of Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA), led by its president Hafeez-ur-Rehman Chaudhry, called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office, here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that lawyers had played a leading role for supremacy of the Constitution and strengthening of democracy. He said that the legal fraternity would have to play a pro-active role for timely provision of justice to citizens.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was creating an environment of ease for people and it had full understanding of problems being faced by lawyers. The civilised societies are based on the concept of supremacy of law, while the law of the jungle prevails in societies lacking socioeconomic justice, he added.

The chief minister announced convening a provincial-level convention of bar associations. He said that provincial, divisional, district and tehsil level lawyer conventions would be held soon and a welfare package for the legal community would also be announced. He promised solution to the problems being faced by the LHCBA and added that instructions had already been issued for addressing dispensary issue for lawyers.

The chief minister also presented a cheque worth Rs 10 million to the LHCBA representatives, during the meeting.

The LHCBA president also presented life-membership to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja and Secretary Law were also present.