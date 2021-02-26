Lahore High Court Bar Association elections on Feb 27

The annual elections of Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) for the year 2021-22 will be held here on Saturday (February 27).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The annual elections of Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) for the year 2021-22 will be held here on Saturday (February 27).

At least 21667 registered voters will use their right to franchise as 10 aspirants are in the run for the offices of president, vice president, secretary and finance secretary.There are two candidates for the president slot, three for vice president, two for secretary and three for finance secretary.

Muhammad Muqsood Butter is the nominee of the Professional Group, led by Hamid Khan while Sardar Akbar Ali Dogar is being supported by Independent group-also known as Asma Jehangir Group.

Three candidates are vying for the slot of vice president. They are: Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf Jilal, Sohail Shafique Chaudhry and Mudassar Mughiana Sial.

Muhammad Akhtar and Khawaja Mohsin Abbas are in the run for the seat of secretary. For the slot of finance secretary, Falak Naz Gull, Rana Waseem Yousaf Khan, and Faisal Tauqeer Sial are in run.

The bar election will be held through a biometric system and those who are not registered with the biometric system could not cast their votes. The polling will start at 9 a.m. and continue till 5 p.m., with an hour break.