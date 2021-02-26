UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Bar Association Elections On Feb 27

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 08:32 PM

Lahore High Court Bar Association elections on Feb 27

The annual elections of Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) for the year 2021-22 will be held here on Saturday (February 27).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The annual elections of Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) for the year 2021-22 will be held here on Saturday (February 27).

At least 21667 registered voters will use their right to franchise as 10 aspirants are in the run for the offices of president, vice president, secretary and finance secretary.There are two candidates for the president slot, three for vice president, two for secretary and three for finance secretary.

Muhammad Muqsood Butter is the nominee of the Professional Group, led by Hamid Khan while Sardar Akbar Ali Dogar is being supported by Independent group-also known as Asma Jehangir Group.

Three candidates are vying for the slot of vice president. They are: Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf Jilal, Sohail Shafique Chaudhry and Mudassar Mughiana Sial.

Muhammad Akhtar and Khawaja Mohsin Abbas are in the run for the seat of secretary. For the slot of finance secretary, Falak Naz Gull, Rana Waseem Yousaf Khan, and Faisal Tauqeer Sial are in run.

The bar election will be held through a biometric system and those who are not registered with the biometric system could not cast their votes. The polling will start at 9 a.m. and continue till 5 p.m., with an hour break.

Related Topics

Election Lahore High Court February P

Recent Stories

US expert panel debating Johnson & Johnson Covid v ..

1 minute ago

Election campaign begins in Ivory Coast

1 minute ago

Algeria anti-govt protesters hit streets after yea ..

1 minute ago

Police retrieve 87 kanals state land

1 minute ago

Afghanistan Hopes Taliban to Show Willingness to N ..

6 minutes ago

UNDP's delegation asked to design skillful program ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.