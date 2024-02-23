Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) Elections On 24th
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2024 | 11:06 PM
The annual elections of Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) for the year 2024-25 will be held here on Saturday (February 24)
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The annual elections of Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) for the year 2024-25 will be held here on Saturday (February 24).
At least 29,216 registered voters will use their right to franchise as 14 aspirants are in the run for the offices of president, vice president, secretary and finance secretary. There are two candidates for the president slot, six for vice president, three for secretary and three for finance secretary.
Asad Manzoor Butt is the nominee of the Professional Group, led by Hamid Khan, while Saqib Akram Gondal is being supported by Independent group-also known as Asma Jehangir Group.
The aspirants for the slot of vice president are: Haseeb Bin Yousuf, Abdul Rehman Ranjha, Malik Fida Hussain, Mazhar Abbas, Sardar Ali and Mian Waheed Nazir.
The candidates for the seat of secretary are: Asif Mehmood Chohan, Qadir Bukhsh and Qasim Ijaz.
The candidates for the slot of finance secretary are: Jam Bin Shoaib, Farrukh Shah and Falak Naz Gull.
The bar election will be held through a biometric system and those who are not registered with the biometric system could not cast their votes. The polling will start at 9 am and continue till 5 pm, with an hour break.
Recent Stories
ISSI hosts roundtable on SCO, Pakistan’s policy priorities, opportunities
CM sends summary for PA session
Iranian FM congratulates caretaker govt on conduct of parliamentary elections
Bilawal nominates Murad as CM once again
UN experts call for global arms embargo on Israel amid escalating Gaza attacks
West Bank drone strike killed a Palestinian
Wafaqi Mohtasib Inspection teams visited Passport Offices
Caretaker Punjab govt prepares 10-year agriculture plan for uplift of agri secto ..
UN condemns 'gross human rights violations' in Israel-Gaza war torn areas
Mobile snatcher gang busted, two held
PO wanted in heinous crimes arrested
Police find official of SPSC involved in leaking question paper
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ISSI hosts roundtable on SCO, Pakistan’s policy priorities, opportunities2 minutes ago
-
CM sends summary for PA session12 minutes ago
-
Iranian FM congratulates caretaker govt on conduct of parliamentary elections12 minutes ago
-
Bilawal nominates Murad as CM once again11 minutes ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib Inspection teams visited Passport Offices11 minutes ago
-
Mobile snatcher gang busted, two held1 hour ago
-
PO wanted in heinous crimes arrested1 hour ago
-
Police find official of SPSC involved in leaking question paper1 hour ago
-
Jinnah House attack: ATC orders to present MPA-elect on Feb 261 hour ago
-
Quality meal being serves at PSL duty: CPO1 hour ago
-
Kohat police arrests 10 suspects1 hour ago
-
22.6 Million Dreams Left Unfulfilled. Education is a Right, Not a Privilege: Dr. Shaista Sohail1 hour ago