Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) Elections On 24th

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2024 | 11:06 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The annual elections of Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) for the year 2024-25 will be held here on Saturday (February 24).

At least 29,216 registered voters will use their right to franchise as 14 aspirants are in the run for the offices of president, vice president, secretary and finance secretary. There are two candidates for the president slot, six for vice president, three for secretary and three for finance secretary.

Asad Manzoor Butt is the nominee of the Professional Group, led by Hamid Khan, while Saqib Akram Gondal is being supported by Independent group-also known as Asma Jehangir Group.

The aspirants for the slot of vice president are: Haseeb Bin Yousuf, Abdul Rehman Ranjha, Malik Fida Hussain, Mazhar Abbas, Sardar Ali and Mian Waheed Nazir.

The candidates for the seat of secretary are: Asif Mehmood Chohan, Qadir Bukhsh and Qasim Ijaz.

The candidates for the slot of finance secretary are: Jam Bin Shoaib, Farrukh Shah and Falak Naz Gull.

The bar election will be held through a biometric system and those who are not registered with the biometric system could not cast their votes. The polling will start at 9 am and continue till 5 pm, with an hour break.

