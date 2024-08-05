Open Menu

Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) President Asad Manzoor Butt Slams India's August 5 Actions

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2024 | 08:46 PM

Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) President Asad Manzoor Butt on Monday condemned the Indian government's actions on August 5, 2019, asserting that they represent a violation of the Kashmiri people's fundamental human rights

Speaking on Kashmir Exploitation Day (Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir), Butt also criticized India's establishment of a parallel lawyers' organization in Indian-occupied Kashmir, arguing that it aimed to diminish the Kashmir Bar Association's influence and silence its voice.

He emphasized that India's revocation of Kashmir's special status on August 5 has marked a new chapter of human rights violations and called on the international community to act to safeguard Kashmiri rights.

