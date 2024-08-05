- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) President Asad Manzoor Butt slams India's August 5 actions
Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) President Asad Manzoor Butt Slams India's August 5 Actions
Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2024 | 08:46 PM
Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) President Asad Manzoor Butt on Monday condemned the Indian government's actions on August 5, 2019, asserting that they represent a violation of the Kashmiri people's fundamental human rights
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) President Asad Manzoor Butt on Monday condemned the Indian government's actions on August 5, 2019, asserting that they represent a violation of the Kashmiri people's fundamental human rights.
Speaking on Kashmir Exploitation Day (Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir), Butt also criticized India's establishment of a parallel lawyers' organization in Indian-occupied Kashmir, arguing that it aimed to diminish the Kashmir Bar Association's influence and silence its voice.
He emphasized that India's revocation of Kashmir's special status on August 5 has marked a new chapter of human rights violations and called on the international community to act to safeguard Kashmiri rights.
Recent Stories
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR
SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Talks with JI to resume tomorrow:Tarar6 hours ago
-
Dr Shahid's son arrested, admits plot to kill father7 hours ago
-
Govt team starts negotiation with JI7 hours ago
-
Police arrest gang member, recover stolen generator8 hours ago
-
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)8 hours ago
-
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki9 hours ago
-
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II9 hours ago
-
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon9 hours ago
-
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises Transformative Change ..9 hours ago
-
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets of Peshawar9 hours ago
-
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal9 hours ago
-
Shining children of police officers get laptops9 hours ago