Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) President Asad Manzoor Butt on Monday condemned the Indian government's actions on August 5, 2019, asserting that they represent a violation of the Kashmiri people's fundamental human rights

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) President Asad Manzoor Butt on Monday condemned the Indian government's actions on August 5, 2019, asserting that they represent a violation of the Kashmiri people's fundamental human rights.

Speaking on Kashmir Exploitation Day (Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir), Butt also criticized India's establishment of a parallel lawyers' organization in Indian-occupied Kashmir, arguing that it aimed to diminish the Kashmir Bar Association's influence and silence its voice.

He emphasized that India's revocation of Kashmir's special status on August 5 has marked a new chapter of human rights violations and called on the international community to act to safeguard Kashmiri rights.