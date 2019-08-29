Lahore High Court Bar Association to hold Kashmir solidarity rally

Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) will hold a rally on Friday to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) : Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) will hold a rally on Friday to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir.

The rally will be held at 12 noon to 12.30pm from LHCBA premises to GPO Chowk, wherein lawyers, civil society members and others will participate in a large number.

The purpose of the rally is not only to express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters but also to protest against the Indian atrocities.

Meanwhile, law officers and employees of Advocate General Punjab office will also hold a rally on Friday for expressing solidarity with Kashmiris.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the nation to come out on Friday to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people facing Indian forces brutalities for long.