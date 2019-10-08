Lahore High Court Bar Association to hold lawyer convention on Oct 12

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) will hold an all lawyers representative convention on Oct 12.

The method of appointment of judges to superior judiciary, method of accountability of judges of superior courts, establishment of model courts and their effects, and suggestions for provision of funds to the bar associations in the annual budget would be discussed at the convention.

The convention will be held at LHCBA's Dr Javed Iqbal Auditorium, wherein delegations from across the country would participate.