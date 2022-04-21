A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Thursday excused from hearing a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz seeking directions for return of her passport for performing Umrah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Thursday excused from hearing a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz seeking directions for return of her passport for performing Umrah.

The division bench comprising Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi and Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun observed that it could not entertain the petition as previously the matter was heard by another bench.

The bench referred the petition to the LHC Chief Justice for fixing the same before the relevant bench.

Maryam Nawaz through her petition submitted that she surrendered her passport to the high court after a division bench granted her post-arrest bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case in 2019.

She submitted that as per the Constitution, freedom of movement was a fundamental right and the passport condition imposed through the bail granting order deprived her of the said right.

The PML-N leader requested the court to direct the Deputy Registrar (Judicial) to return her passport.