UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Bench Excuses From Hearing Maryam Nawaz's Plea For Return Of Passport

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2022 | 08:35 PM

Lahore High Court bench excuses from hearing Maryam Nawaz's plea for return of passport

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Thursday excused from hearing a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz seeking directions for return of her passport for performing Umrah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Thursday excused from hearing a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz seeking directions for return of her passport for performing Umrah.

The division bench comprising Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi and Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun observed that it could not entertain the petition as previously the matter was heard by another bench.

The bench referred the petition to the LHC Chief Justice for fixing the same before the relevant bench.

Maryam Nawaz through her petition submitted that she surrendered her passport to the high court after a division bench granted her post-arrest bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case in 2019.

She submitted that as per the Constitution, freedom of movement was a fundamental right and the passport condition imposed through the bail granting order deprived her of the said right.

The PML-N leader requested the court to direct the Deputy Registrar (Judicial) to return her passport.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Lahore High Court Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Same 2019 Muslim From Court

Recent Stories

US Trying to Figure Out Ways to Reduce Russian Oil ..

US Trying to Figure Out Ways to Reduce Russian Oil Revenue Without Harming Allie ..

54 seconds ago
 Biden Conveys to Ukrainian Prime Minister US Conti ..

Biden Conveys to Ukrainian Prime Minister US Continued Commitment for Ukraine- W ..

57 seconds ago
 Supreme Court allows Czech Republic model to fly a ..

Supreme Court allows Czech Republic model to fly abroad in drug smuggling case

58 seconds ago
 Biden Says Every Taxpayer, Soldier Can Feel Proud ..

Biden Says Every Taxpayer, Soldier Can Feel Proud of US Efforts to Arm Ukraine

1 minute ago
 Former ECHR Justice Condemns as 'Draconian' Possib ..

Former ECHR Justice Condemns as 'Draconian' Possible Prison Sentence for Assange ..

17 minutes ago
 Biden Announces Unite for Ukraine Program to Fast- ..

Biden Announces Unite for Ukraine Program to Fast-Track Ukrainian Refugees in US

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.