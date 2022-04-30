Lahore High Court bench refers appeal against Hamza Shehbaz oath-taking to CJ for larger bench

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Saturday referred an intra-court appeal, challenging single bench orders for Hamza Shehbaz oath taking, to the LHC chief Justice with a request to form a larger bench for its hearing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Saturday referred an intra-court appeal, challenging single bench orders for Hamza Shehbaz oath taking, to the LHC chief Justice with a request to form a larger bench for its hearing.

The bench noted that many important law points had been raised through the appeal, therefore, it was necessary to form a larger bench for hearing.

The court also expunged paragraph 9 of single bench orders.

Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh heard the appeal filed by several MPAs of PTI.

On Friday, a single LHC bench had asked Speaker National Assembly to administer oath to newly elected Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz while allowing third petition filed for the purpose.