Lahore High Court Cancels Bail Of Former Senator's Son

Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2022 | 10:06 PM

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday cancelled bail of Ammar Ahmad Khan, owner of Pak Arab Housing Scheme, son of former senator Gulzar Ahmad, on an application filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)

The bench remarked that the accused was granted conditional bail but he failed to fulfill conditions of his affidavit.

The division bench comprising Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi and Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural heard the application filed by the bureau for bail cancellation of the accused.

Earlier, a NAB prosecutor apprised the court that accused Ammar Ahmad Khan was granted conditional bail in 2018 and he was bound to provide plots to 4200 victims in Pak Arab Housing Scheme within six months.

He submitted that the accused gave plots and also paid amounts to many victims but still many victims were waiting for their plots.

Ammar Ahmad Khan had been accused of not giving plots to the victims despite receiving amounts from them.

