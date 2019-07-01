UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Chief Justice Fully Determined For Quick Dispensation Of Justice

Mon 01st July 2019 | 08:53 PM

Lahore High Court Chief Justice fully determined for quick dispensation of justice

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Sardar Shamim Khan Monday said he was fully determined to provide speedy justice to the public at large

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Sardar Shamim Khan Monday said he was fully determined to provide speedy justice to the public at large.

He said this during his visit to the Judicial Complex here, where here inaugurated parking area for the lawyers fraternity and also planted a sapling.

LHC's Justice Mamoon Rasheed, Justice Attar Mehmood, Justice Abid Aziz and Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz, and District and Sessions Judge Rana Masood Akhtar, Additional Registrar Aurangzeb and Senior Civil Judge Khurrum Saleem were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the lawyers, the chief justice said provision of quick and cheap justice to litigants was need of the hour and for that harmony between the bar and the bench was necessary, for which he would play his due role.

He expressed the hope that the lawyers would also play an active role for quick disposal of cases.

The CJ assured his full support to resolve the problems being faced by the lawyers.

Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench Bar Association President Malik Ghulam Mustafa Kandowal, in his welcome address, said the CJ's visit was an honour for them.

Earlier, the chief justice also distributed keys of 160 motorbikes among the judicial staff.

