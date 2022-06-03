Lahore High Court Chief Justice gives letter of appreciation to OPC commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti has given a letter of appreciation to Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Syed Khadim Abbas over his excellent performance in addressing grievances of overseas Pakistanis.

The letter of appreciation was handed over by Director General Case Management LHC Shazib Saeed to Commissioner OPC during a meeting in his office, here on Friday.

Additional Registrar LHC Johnson Bernard, Deputy Registrar LHC Kashif Zaidi and Director Legal OPC Raja Zubair were also present.

In the appreciation letter, the LHC chief justice observed that the OPC Punjab was rendering extraordinary services for resolving the grievances of expatriates. He said that the judiciary was giving significant importance to the legal rights of overseas Pakistanis in Pakistani courts.