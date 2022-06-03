UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Gives Letter Of Appreciation To OPC Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Lahore High Court Chief Justice gives letter of appreciation to OPC commissioner

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti has given a letter of appreciation to Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Syed Khadim Abbas over his excellent performance in addressing grievances of overseas Pakistanis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti has given a letter of appreciation to Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Syed Khadim Abbas over his excellent performance in addressing grievances of overseas Pakistanis.

The letter of appreciation was handed over by Director General Case Management LHC Shazib Saeed to Commissioner OPC during a meeting in his office, here on Friday.

Additional Registrar LHC Johnson Bernard, Deputy Registrar LHC Kashif Zaidi and Director Legal OPC Raja Zubair were also present.

In the appreciation letter, the LHC chief justice observed that the OPC Punjab was rendering extraordinary services for resolving the grievances of expatriates. He said that the judiciary was giving significant importance to the legal rights of overseas Pakistanis in Pakistani courts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Lahore High Court Punjab

Recent Stories

Retailers imposed Rs 86,500 fine

Retailers imposed Rs 86,500 fine

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan armed forces guarantors of peace, securit ..

Pakistan armed forces guarantors of peace, security: Prime Minister

3 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 123,596 cusecs water

IRSA releases 123,596 cusecs water

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz pays tribute

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz pays tribute

3 minutes ago
 CM rejects proposals to impose new taxes

CM rejects proposals to impose new taxes

3 minutes ago
 Training workshop on IWRM concludes at PMAS-AAUR

Training workshop on IWRM concludes at PMAS-AAUR

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.