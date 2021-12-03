UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Inaugurates Meeting Hall, Center Of Excellence

Fri 03rd December 2021

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Amir Bhatti inaugurated the meeting hall and Center of Excellence in Punjab Bar Council (PBC) here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Amir Bhatti inaugurated the meeting hall and Center of Excellence in Punjab Bar Council (PBC) here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, LHC Chief Justice said that the best environment was necessary for performing works peacefully and professionally. He said that the beautiful and elegant meeting hall of Punjab Bar Council would helpful for lawyer community to perform their professional duties.

He said that the bench and bar have a relationship of honor and respect, adding that incident which was took place in Mandi Bahauddin was against our norms. He said that lawyers should go to next forum instead of disobeying the decision of any judge, adding that it was the responsibility of every lawyer to follow the steps and rules of judicial system then positive results would come out.

PBC Vice Chairman Farhan Shehzad said that renovating the building was necessary to provide best environment to lawyers, adding "We want to computerize the records of all lawyers across the province." He said "We have learned from the seniors". He said that it was need of the hour to provide training to the young lawyers and urged young lawyers to get learning from their seniors.

Advocate General Punjab Ahmed Owais said, "I hope that Punjab Bar Council will take stern action against the lawyers who are defaming the profession". Justice Tariq Nadeem, Justice Amjad Rafique, Registrar Lahore High Court Irfan Ahmed Saeed, Sessions Judge Lahore Habibullah Amir, members of Punjab council and a large number of lawyers were present.

