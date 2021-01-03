UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Chief Justice Lays Foundation Stone For New Judicial Complex Muzaffargarh

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 12:24 AM

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan Saturday laid foundation stone of new judicial complex Muzaffargarh, here on Saturday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan Saturday laid foundation stone of new judicial complex Muzaffargarh, here on Saturday.

The new judicial complex will be constructed at an area of 1031 kanals. LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan, while addressing a dinner party arranged in his honour, stated the new judicial complex would be completed as early as possible. He said the cooperation between bench and bar was of vital importance for timely dispensation of justice to people. Despite coronavirus pandemic, the district judiciary resolved 275,000 cases from September to December.

He added that cases dependency increased during last six months, due to COVID-19. However, the chief justice said, they were trying to resolve cases at the earliest.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan said the lawyers were given financial assistance during COVID 19. The CJ added that Rs 250 million would be disbursed among the Bars within next three days.

On this occasion, District Bar Association President Malik Arshid Hussain Bhatti, General Secretary Zubair Khan Sehrani, District and Sessions Judge Malik Abdur Rehman and others were also present.

