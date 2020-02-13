Lahore High Court Chief Justice meets different delegations

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh on Thursday met delegations of All Pakistan Judicial Employees Association (APJEA), International Islamic University and a private college

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh on Thursday met delegations of All Pakistan Judicial Employees Association (APJEA), International Islamic University and a private college.

APJEA delegation thanked the chief justice for raising the utility allowance of judicial employees and also informed him about the problems in district judiciary. APJEA President Rashid Ali Khan led the delegation, whereas other office bearers also accompanied him.

The chief justice assured the delegation of resolution of the problems and stated that all possible resources would be utilized for the purpose.

Delegations of faculty members of International Islamic University and a private law college students also called on the chief justice earlier.