Lahore High Court Chief Justice recalls appointment orders of four persons

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) : Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan on Tuesday recalled appointment orders of four persons who were directly recruited three days ago in the LHC establishment.

According to a LHC notification, the chief justice had withdrawn appointment orders of three assistant registrars (BS-18)- Ammar Aziz, Hafiz Syed Fahad Iftikhar, Atif Gul Zar and admin office coordinator (BS-17) Saif Ullah.

The said persons were directly appointed on Dec 27, 2019, under discretionary powers.

Meanwhile, the notification for the change of nomenclature of the post of sr. protocol officer (BS-20) as additional registrar (BS-20) and posting of Syed Sajjad Haider had also been withdrawn.