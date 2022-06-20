UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Requested To Fix Petitions Before Larger Bench

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2022 | 08:34 PM

Lahore High Court Chief Justice requested to fix petitions before larger bench

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) single bench on Monday requested the Chief Justice LHC for fixing petitions pertaining to election of Hamza Shehbaz as chief executive of the province before a larger bench for hearing.

Justice Shahid Waheed heard the petitions filed by Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi , MPAs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and others.

The court observed that the petitions against oath-taking of Punjab Chief Minister and his election were linked with each other.

The court noted that already a larger bench was hearing petitions pertaining to oath-taking of Punjab Chief Minister and the present petitions should also be heard by it.

The Court referred the petitions to the Chief Justice LHC with a request to fix them before a larger bench for hearing.

