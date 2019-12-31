Lahore High Court Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan retires

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan retired on Tuesday after attaining the age of superannuation

A full court reference was held in the honour of the chief justice on his retirement. The Designated Chief Justice of Lahore High Court Mamoon Rashid Sheikh, Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan, Justice Mazhar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed and Justice Shujaat Ali Khan as well as lawyers leaders, Bar representatives and law officers attended the full court reference.

Addressing the full court reference, the chief justice said the full court reference in his honour was a matter of pride for him.

He said the LHC was a historical institution and it had been a great honour for him to be its head.

He said after taking oath of his office, he focused on delivery of prompt and standard justice besides providing judiciary the best infrastructure. Effective measures were taken to expedite the completion of all under-construction projects so that judges, lawyers and litigant public could be provided with a better environment in the courts, he added.

The chief justice said steps were also taken for quick decision of the cases of Overseas Pakistanis and special benches were set up in the district judiciary and LHC for the purpose.

He said, "Our efforts are gaining momentum both at home and abroad." Model Courts and ADR Centers were effectively enabled for the early decision of cases because it was almost impossible to deal with such a large number of pending cases, he added.

He said due to the fastest and standard justice in the Model Courts, public confidence in the judiciary was strengthened.

He said the Punjab Judicial academy was established on modern lines for the training of judges, which enhanced the ability of the judges and today the judicial officers were making better decisions.

He said during his period, there was an ideal relationship between the bar and the bench, and in the current year all the courts worked beyond their capacity due to the ideal relationship between the bar and the bench.

Lauding the achievements of Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan, Chief Justice Designate, Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh said the chief justice had become renowned for his ability to deliver justice while ensuring that the rights of all parties involved in a case.

"His judgments speak for themselves and demonstrate a great intellect as well as the efforts of a highly proficient legal mind," he added.

He also helped to spearhead many initiatives to help modernize the judiciary and help to further increase and polish the knowledge and skills of judges in Punjab during his tenure, he added.

Earlier Prosecutor General Punjab Rana Muhammad Arif Kamal, Deputy Attorney General Asad Ali Bajwa, Additional Advocate General Akhtar Javed, Member Pakistan Bar Council Azam Nazir Tarad, Vice Chairman Punjab Bar Council Shahnawaz Ismail, President Lahore High Court Bar Association, President High Court Bar Association Rawalpindi Bench and Secretary General of High Court Bar Bahawalpur Bench also read references in honour of Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan.