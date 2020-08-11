Lahore High Court Chief Justice takes notice of killing in sessions court

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan has taken notice of killing of a man at session court here.

The chief justice sought a report from the inspector general of police Punjab and district and sessions judge Lahore in this regard.

In a letter written by the LHC registrar on Tuesday, after approval of the chief justice, the IGP and sessions judge had been directed to submit the report within four days.

The chief justice had also directed foolproof security arrangements in all courts across the province.

The chief justice had also sought a detailed report from sessions judge concerned on the firing incidentof Pattoki.

It is pertinent to mention here that murder suspect, Nawaz, was gunned down by his opponent at the session court here on August 10. The killer managed to escape without any resistance from the security personnel deputed on the court's premises.