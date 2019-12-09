Lahore High Court Chief Justice urges judges, lawyers to continue learning process

(@imziishan)

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan Monday stressed the need for learning of judges and lawyers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ):Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan Monday stressed the need for learning of judges and lawyers.

Addressing the inaugural session of a training workshop at the Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) here, he said that it was very important for judges and lawyers to continue learning process. "The changing laws demand us continue reading and learning process," he added.

He said that judges and prosecutors shared responsibility for provision of justice while urging them to fulfill their duties.

If prosecutors would not fulfill their duties, then it would be difficult to do justice, he added.

He also reminded of the steps taken to address gender violence and observed that the first gender-based court had been established in Lahore.

LHC Registrar Abdul Sattar, Director General District Judiciary Ashtar Abbas, PJA Director General Habibullah Amir, Asian Development Bank representatives, prosecutors and judicial officers attended the session.