UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Urges Judges, Lawyers To Continue Learning Process

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 11:51 PM

Lahore High Court Chief Justice urges judges, lawyers to continue learning process

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan Monday stressed the need for learning of judges and lawyers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ):Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan Monday stressed the need for learning of judges and lawyers.

Addressing the inaugural session of a training workshop at the Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) here, he said that it was very important for judges and lawyers to continue learning process. "The changing laws demand us continue reading and learning process," he added.

He said that judges and prosecutors shared responsibility for provision of justice while urging them to fulfill their duties.

If prosecutors would not fulfill their duties, then it would be difficult to do justice, he added.

He also reminded of the steps taken to address gender violence and observed that the first gender-based court had been established in Lahore.

LHC Registrar Abdul Sattar, Director General District Judiciary Ashtar Abbas, PJA Director General Habibullah Amir, Asian Development Bank representatives, prosecutors and judicial officers attended the session.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Justice Lahore High Court Punjab Lawyers Reading Asian Development Bank Court

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi and Estonian Defence Minister discuss d ..

41 minutes ago

WADA Bans Russia From Major Global Sporting Events ..

24 minutes ago

PPP to observe Benazir's death anniversary at Liaq ..

24 minutes ago

Spanish Economy Minister Says Harsh EU Carbon Tax ..

24 minutes ago

Declaration on Children, Climate Action Signed by ..

24 minutes ago

Farmers demand increase in sugarcane, wheat prices ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.