Lahore High Court Chief Justice wows to ensure best, speedy justice

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti on Wednesday said that there would be no compromise on the dispensation of best and speedy justice to people.

Addressing a ceremony after completion of pre-service training of civil and additional sessions judges here at Punjab Judicial Academy, the LHC Chief Justice said, "We have to ensure all possible measures for the welfare of the common man." Chief Justice Lahore High Court Muhammad Amir Bhatti said that DG Judicial Academy has prepared excellent course for new judges and they should get benefit from it.

He said during the three months course, the academy has provided best training to new judicial officers so that they can play their role for the delivery of speedy and quality justice.

He advised the judicial officers to do their best in the field of judges and listen to the parties patiently and make decisions on merit with integrity.

Earlier, the director of administration of the academy, Ashtar Abbas, gave a full briefing on the aims and objectives of the training.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, Justice Shahid Jamil Khan and Director Administration Ashtar Abbas also distributed certificates among the judges who completed the training course.