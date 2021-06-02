Lahore High Court CJ orders to set up judicial facilitation centers across Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan has ordered to set up judicial facilitation centers at tehsil and district headquarters level for citizens and lawyers across the province.

According to a LHC press release, the purpose of establishing the centers was to provide easy, efficient and corruption-free services to lawyers and citizens.

The facilitation centers would provide certified copies of FIRs, certified copies of medico-legal certificates, attestation of prisoner's power of attorney (vakalatnama) from jails and all information related to the status of court cases, it added.

Besides judicial staff, focal persons from police, hospital and prison would be posted in the centres. The facilitation centers would be connected to the online systems of the judiciary, police, hospitals and prisons. Litigant public and lawyers will be able to easily avail the above said facilities from one window, it added.

As per the order of the LHC chief justice, district and sessions judges of each district would ensure the provision of all kinds of facilities at the facilitation centers by establishing close and timely liaison with the concerned departments and stakeholders.