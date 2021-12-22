UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court CJ Takes Notice Of Unnecessary Adjournment Of Cases In Civil Courts

Lahore High Court CJ takes notice of unnecessary adjournment of cases in Civil Courts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti on Wednesday took notice of the unnecessary adjournment of cases in the Civil Courts.

Directorate of Districts Judiciary Director General Masood Arshad issued letter to the Districts and Sessions Judges across the province in this regard.

According to a letter, all required documents must be attached at the time of filing of cases in civil courts.

A checklist of all the required documents has also been issued along with the letter and directions have been issued to scrutinize every civil case as per the said checklist and assured the attachment of all the documents.

Copies of the petition and registered postal envelopes must be attached with the petition for timely delivery of summons, in addition to payment of court fee, list of legal heirs of the plaintiff and other legal requirements.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti also ordered to implement all the instructions in letter and spirit.

