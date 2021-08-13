UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court CJ To Hoist National Flag On Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 10:49 PM

Lahore High Court CJ to hoist national flag on Independence Day

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti will hoist national flag at historic building of the high court on Independence Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti will hoist national flag at historic building of the high court on Independence Day.

The flag-hoisting ceremony will be held at the main lawn of the LHC building at 8.30 am. LHC judges, registrar and staffers will attend the ceremony.

The chief justice will inspect the Guard of Honour whereas the National Anthem will also be played at this occasion.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, prayers will be offered for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Meanwhile, lawyers' bodies - Punjab Bar Council , Lahore High Court Bar Association and Lahore Bar Association - will also hold flag hoisting ceremonies at their respective premises on the Independence Day.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Justice Lahore High Court Punjab Lawyers Progress Independence Court

Recent Stories

Senate body directs to improve standard of drug re ..

Senate body directs to improve standard of drug rehabilitation centers

3 minutes ago
 Contribution of private sector in health commendab ..

Contribution of private sector in health commendable: Dr Yasmin

3 minutes ago
 Denmark Exempts Passengers From Wearing Masks in P ..

Denmark Exempts Passengers From Wearing Masks in Public Transport

3 minutes ago
 Supreme Court orders police to clear Katcha area i ..

Supreme Court orders police to clear Katcha area in RYK from dacoits

8 minutes ago
 Governor's message on Independence Day

Governor's message on Independence Day

8 minutes ago
 Germany's Infineon sees chip shortages until 2023

Germany's Infineon sees chip shortages until 2023

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.