Lahore High Court CJ to hoist national flag on Independence Day

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti will hoist national flag at historic building of the high court on Independence Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti will hoist national flag at historic building of the high court on Independence Day.

The flag-hoisting ceremony will be held at the main lawn of the LHC building at 8.30 am. LHC judges, registrar and staffers will attend the ceremony.

The chief justice will inspect the Guard of Honour whereas the National Anthem will also be played at this occasion.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, prayers will be offered for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Meanwhile, lawyers' bodies - Punjab Bar Council , Lahore High Court Bar Association and Lahore Bar Association - will also hold flag hoisting ceremonies at their respective premises on the Independence Day.