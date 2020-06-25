Lahore High Court clubs petitions for regularization , removal of Rescue DG

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday clubbed a pending petition for removal of Rescuee 1122 Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer with his petition for regularization.

The court also sought arguements and references from parties over regularization of an independent institution head in past.

The single bench comprising Justice Ayesha A Malik passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Rescuee 1122 DG for his regularization.

At the start of the proceedings, the court observed that Rescuee 1122 director general was appointed for a specific period of time.

To which, the petitioner's counsel argued that hundreds of Rescuee 1122 staffers had been regularized except his client and it was a discriminatory step.

At this, the court questioned whether the director general of a government department had been regularized in past. If yes, then submit the reference, the court asked petitioner's counsel.

At this stage, Advocate Shoaib Saleem told the court that a petition was also pending for removal of the Rescuee 1122 DG in the high court and the same was not fixed for hearing recently after elevation of judge concerned. He pleaded with the court to club the petition with the matter.

However, the petitioner's counsel opposed the request.

Subsequently, the court ordered to club both petitions while adjourning the further hearing.

Dr Rizwan Naseer had submitted that he had been appointed on July 2006 in grade-20 under the Punjab Emergency Services Act, and he was working on temporary basis since then. The petitioner submittedthat he was not being regularized despite the regulaization policy. He submitted that it was a discriminatorystep and pleaded with the court to issue directions for his regularization.