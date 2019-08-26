Lahore High Court committee discusses action against Arshad Malik

The Lahore High Court's (LHC) administration committee on Monday held a meeting to discuss action against Islamabad Accountability Court's former judge Arshad Malik, who was suspended over a video leak controversy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court 's (LHC) administration committee on Monday held a meeting to discuss action against Islamabad Accountability Court 's former judge Arshad Malik, who was suspended over a video leak controversy.

LHC Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan chaired the meeting, which was attended by Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh, Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan, Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti and Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan.

The seven-member committee discussed disciplinary proceedings to be held against the judge over the video leak controversy, during the meeting. However, no official statement had been issued about the decisions made in the meeting.

On August 22, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended former accountability court judge Muhammad Arshad Malik over the video leak controversy and repatriated him to his parent department - the Lahore High Court- for disciplinary proceedings.

"The disclosure and admission made by Mr Muhammad Arshad Malik, district & sessions judge/former judge Accountability Court-II Islamabad in a press release dated July 7, 2019 and the affidavit dated July 11, 2019, prima facie, constitute acts of misconduct and violation of the code of conduct, which warrant initiation of disciplinary proceedings against him," said a notification issued by the IHC acting registrar.