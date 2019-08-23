Lahore High Court committee to discuss disciplinary action against judge Arshad Malik

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan has summoned LHC administration committee meeting on August 26 to discuss an action against former accountability court judge Muhammad Arshad Malik

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) : Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan has summoned LHC administration committee meeting on August 26 to discuss an action against former accountability court judge Muhammad Arshad Malik.

According to the LHC sources, the seven-member administration committee would consider disciplinary proceedings to be conducted against the judge over the video leak controversy.

The committee will be headed by LHC CJ and consisting of Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh, Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan, Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti and Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan.

A day earlier, on August 22, the Islamabad High Court suspended former accountability court judge Muhammad Arshad Malik over the video leak controversy and repatriated him to his parent department - the Lahore High Court - for disciplinary proceedings.