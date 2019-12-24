UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Constitute Rawalpindi Benches For Winter Vacations

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 07:18 PM

Lahore High Court constitute Rawalpindi benches for winter vacations

The Lahore High Court on Tuesday announced winter vacations from December 26-31, 2019 including Rawalpindi bench

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court on Tuesday announced winter vacations from December 26-31, 2019 including Rawalpindi bench.

However, special benches have been formed to hear only urgent cases during the winter vacation, according to a notification issued here on Tuesday.

Rawalpindi Divisional Bench of Justice Tariq Mehmood Abassi and Justice Malik Shahzad Mehmood Awan while the single benches of Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan, Justice Tariq Mehmood Abassi and Justice Malik Shahzad Mehmood Awan in the LHC Rawalpindi bench.

The administration and judicial staff will remain present during the holidays, the notification said.

