Lahore High Court converts death penalty of convict to life imprisonment

(@FahadShabbir)

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday commuted the death sentence into life imprisonment for a man convicted of killing his wife

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday commuted the death sentence into life imprisonment for a man convicted of killing his wife.

The division bench headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan passed the orders while allowing an appeal filed by convict Muhammad Azam against his sentence.

A counsel on behalf of the convict argued before the court that the trial court handed down death sentence to his client while ignoring the basic principles of criminal justice and committed error in its decision. He pleaded with the court to set aside the conviction and acquit the convict.

However, the prosecution opposed the plea, stating that the trial court made a decision on merit.

The bench, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, converted the death penalty of the convict into life imprisonment. The bench observed that the presence of the eye witnesses on the crime scene did not prove.

In 2015, the police had registered a murder case against the convict for killing his wife, Mafia. Later, a sessions court handed down death penalty to the convict on charges of murdering his wife.