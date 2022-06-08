UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Converts Death Penalty Of Convict To Life Imprisonment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2022 | 09:41 PM

Lahore High Court converts death penalty of convict to life imprisonment

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday commuted the death sentence into life imprisonment for a man convicted of killing his wife

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday commuted the death sentence into life imprisonment for a man convicted of killing his wife.

The division bench headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan passed the orders while allowing an appeal filed by convict Muhammad Azam against his sentence.

A counsel on behalf of the convict argued before the court that the trial court handed down death sentence to his client while ignoring the basic principles of criminal justice and committed error in its decision. He pleaded with the court to set aside the conviction and acquit the convict.

However, the prosecution opposed the plea, stating that the trial court made a decision on merit.

The bench, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, converted the death penalty of the convict into life imprisonment. The bench observed that the presence of the eye witnesses on the crime scene did not prove.

In 2015, the police had registered a murder case against the convict for killing his wife, Mafia. Later, a sessions court handed down death penalty to the convict on charges of murdering his wife.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Lahore High Court Police Wife Man Criminals 2015 Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

Sudan starts post-coup talks without key civilian ..

Sudan starts post-coup talks without key civilian bloc

35 seconds ago
 Twenty-one killed in train derailment in central I ..

Twenty-one killed in train derailment in central Iran

38 seconds ago
 Woman commits suicide in the area of Lundianwala p ..

Woman commits suicide in the area of Lundianwala police station

39 seconds ago
 IGP takes notice of murder of two women in Hafizab ..

IGP takes notice of murder of two women in Hafizabad

41 seconds ago
 Korea to help promote technical textiles in Pakist ..

Korea to help promote technical textiles in Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Ulema condemn Indian BJP leaders' blasphemous rema ..

Ulema condemn Indian BJP leaders' blasphemous remarks

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.