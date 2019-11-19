UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Declares Appointment Of CEO LTC Illegal

Tue 19th November 2019 | 09:26 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Tuesday declared the appointment of Mariam Khawar as chief executive officer of Lahore Transport Company (LTC) illegal and ordered to remove her from the post

Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza passed the orders while allowing a petition filed by Asif Javed challenging the appointment of Mariam Khawar.

The court had reserved the verdict after hearing arguments of all the parties and it was announced in open court on Tuesday.

Advocates Zakaur Rehman and Sheraz Zaka represented the petitioner before the court and argued that the appointment of Mariam Khawar was made without issuance of advertisement.

They submitted that the appointment was in violation of principles of merit and transparency, while pleading with the court for declaring the same as illegal.

