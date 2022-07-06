UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Declares Arrest Of Haleem Adil Sheikh Illegal

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2022 | 11:43 PM

Lahore High Court declares arrest of Haleem Adil Sheikh illegal

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday declared the arrest of the opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh illegal and ordered his immediate release

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday declared the arrest of the opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh illegal and ordered his immediate release.

The court also granted protective bail to the opposition leader till July 18 in a case registered by Anti-Corruption Establishment, Sindh on the charges of corruption.

The court directed the opposition leader to approach the court concerned for grant of pre-arrest bail in the matter.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi passed the orders while disposing of a petition filed by Muhammad Farhan, an assistant of the opposition leader, for his recovery from illegal detention of the police and other authorities.

The court conducted the hearing of the petition on different intervals during the day, wherein a law officer briefed that a case had been registered against the opposition leader and others at police station, Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Jamshoro under section 409, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code along with section 5(2) of the prevention of Corruption Act 1947. He further submitted that through a letter, the Home department had also sought police assistance for arrest of the opposition leader by the ACE police party.

However, the court noted that the home secretary, Sindh, has mentioned that genuineness of relevant documents should be ensured before proceedings in the matter. The court summoned the ACE team at 4.00pm while adjourning the hearing.

Later, the ACE team appeared before the court and stated that they had been deputed for arrest of Haleem Adil Sheikh but they failed to produce any document showing their authority as investigation officer.

To which, the court again adjourned the proceedings for a short while and directed to produce Haleem Adil Sheikh, who was arrested by the team.

As proceedings resumed at 5.30pm, the opposition leader was produced before the court, who submitted that he was illegally detained since early morning.

At this stage, the law officer also produced an original letter issued to CCPO Lahore for necessary assistance for the arrest of the opposition leader by the Home department. The law officer also produced other relevant documents besides scanned copies of two notifications regarding appointment of combined investigation team and other officials for investigations of the matter.

The court again adjourned the proceedings till 8.30 pm for announcement of the orders and confirming genuineness of the relevant documents.

Subsequently, the court declared the arrest of the opposition leader illegal and ordered his immediate release, besides granting protective bail till july 18.

As per a written court order released after the announcement of the verdict, the court noted that the ACE registered a case against the opposition leader and others at 7.30am on July 6 whereas notification dated July 6 for appointment of the investigation team was produced at 5.30pm. No notification was produced about the appointment of the investigation officer earlier in the day, it added.

The court noted that the ACE team did not have any original authority letter whereas the record produced also did not reflect any order or warrants of the arrest by ACE Sindh authorities.

The court held that the FIR was registered after the arrest of the opposition leader and the investigating officer did not have any authority to unlawfully detain the opposition leader, in such circumstances. Undoubtedly, FIR stood registered against Haleem Adil Sheikh but the arrest shown by Misri Khan Dhani, ACE Sub-inspector, is prima-facie illegal, it added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the opposition leader was also produced before a magistrate for transit remand, earlier in the day, but the matter was kept pending by the magistrate in view of the petition before the LHC.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Hearing Pakistan Lahore Corruption Lahore High Court Police Police Station Jamshoro July FIR From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Kyrgios races into Wimbledon semi-finals

Kyrgios races into Wimbledon semi-finals

3 minutes ago
 'Suddenly, shooting started': Uzbek city reels fro ..

'Suddenly, shooting started': Uzbek city reels from violence

3 minutes ago
 Cobble king Clarke wins Tour de France stage five ..

Cobble king Clarke wins Tour de France stage five with bike throw

3 minutes ago
 300 pilgrims with disabilities arrive in Jeddah to ..

300 pilgrims with disabilities arrive in Jeddah to perform Hajj

4 minutes ago
 DR Congo and Rwanda agree to 'de-escalate' tension ..

DR Congo and Rwanda agree to 'de-escalate' tensions

7 minutes ago
 AJK PM inaugurates central press club building

AJK PM inaugurates central press club building

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.