Lahore High Court declares PMDC changes in medical colleges admission regulations ultra vires

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday declared the recent changes made by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council ( PMDC ) to the regulations meant for admission to government and private medical colleges as ultra vires of the constitution.

The court declared the steps of eliminating quota for dual nationals and exclusion of O-Level results/ Matric results from admission/ merit calculation formula as unlawful. The court ordered medical colleges to make admissions as per 2018 regulations.

Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti passed the orders while allowing the petitions, filed by students including Maleeha Syed and others against the recent amendments made to the admission regulations. The court had reserved the verdict on the petitions after hearing arguments of the parties and it was announced in the open court on Monday.

Earlier, petitioners' counsel senior Advocate Rizwan Mushtaq argued that the PMDC introduced regulations for admission to medical colleges in 2018, wherein 15 per cent quota was reserved for dual nationals and O-Level/Matric results were also made part of merit calculation formula.

However, the PMDC made amendments to the MBBS/BDS Admission Regulations 2018 during its 197th session on May 30, 2019 and eliminated quota for dual nationals and excluded O-Level/ Matric results from admission/ merit calculation formula, he added.

He submitted that elimination of quota for dual nationals and exclusion of O-Level/Matric results from calculation formula was not only unreasonable but also discriminatory being against Article 25 of the Constitution.

He pleaded with the court to declare the amendments as ultra vires of the constitution as the PMDC did not have the powers to amend the regulations.

However, the PMDC's counsel argued that the amendments were made after fulfilling all legal requirements whereas the council had the authority to amend the regulations.