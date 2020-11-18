UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Declines Plea For Suspension Of Ban On Use Of Polythene Bags

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 09:46 PM

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday declined request to suspend the single bench orders of banning use of polythene bags by shopping centers and shops

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday declined request to suspend the single bench orders of banning use of polythene bags by shopping centers and shops.

The division bench headed by LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan heard the intra-court appeal filed by Polythene Bags Association against the single bench orders.

Advocate Ashtar Ausaf on behalf of the petitioner-association argued before the bench that legislation about manufacturing and use of polythene bags was in process. However, a LHC single bench had imposed a ban on use of polythene bags by shopping malls and shops, he added. He submitted that the people associated with the polythene bags industry were facing hardship due to the orders.

He pleaded with the bench to suspend the orders of the single bench till the final decision of the appeal while challenging their validity.

However, the bench turned down the request for immediate suspension of the single bench orders and observed how it could pass orders without hearing the other side.

The court issued notices to the Punjab government and others respondents and sought reply within 15 days.

It is pertinent to mention here that LHC single bench comprising Justice Shahid Karim had imposed a ban on use of polythene bags by shopping malls and shops on a petition filed for the purpose.

