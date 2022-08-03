UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Declines Request To Stop Inquiry Against Former NAB Chairman

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2022 | 06:58 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday declined a request to stop an inquiry into harassment allegations against former National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal

Justice Muhammad Shan Gul heard the petition, filed by the former NAB chairman challenging formation of commission by the federal government to probe allegations levelled by one Tayyaba Gull against him. The court also issued notices to the federal government and others on the petition and sought reply till August 11.

The petitioner's counsel, Safdar Shaheen Pirzada, argued before the court that the harassment allegations matter was already pending before an accountability court and the Federal Shariat Court.

He submitted that the federal government had also formed a commission to probe the allegations levelled against his client by Tayyaba Gull, though it was pending in the courts.

He contended that formation of the inquiry commission was illegal in this situation. He requested the court to set aside the notification, issued for formation of the commission, besides pleading to issue a stay order till the final decision on the petition.

However, an assistant attorney general raised an objection on maintainability of the petition, saying that all respondents belong to Islamabad. He pleaded with the court to dismiss the petition.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, declined the request of petitioner's counsel to stop the inquiry as well as the law officer's plea for dismissing the petition. The court issued notices to the federal government and other respondents and sought a reply till August 11. The court also ordered for impleading Tayyaba Gull as respondent in the matter.

