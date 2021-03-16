Lahore High Court directs district judiciary to take preventive measures in wake of third wave of COVID-19

After the approval of Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued a directive to the district judiciary for taking preventive measures in the wake of third wave of Coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :After the approval of Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued a directive to the district judiciary for taking preventive measures in the wake of third wave of Coronavirus.

According to the guidelines issued by the Director General District Judiciary, Judges, staff, lawyers and every person appearing in the courts will be required to wear a face mask and gloves.

In addition, police staff on duty in courtrooms, parking lots, main corridors and court premises will be required to wear face masks and not to shake hands. Hand sanitizers will be provided at the main gate entrance, parking entrance, main building entrance and courtroom premises, it added.

According to the guidelines, court premises and rooms will be disinfected twice a day with the disinfectant. Employees who have a family member infected with the corona virus will immediately intimate the relevant authorities.

All employees will wash their hands thoroughly with soap as soon as they arrive at the office and avoid unnecessary interaction, shaking hands and embracing with co-workers. Court rooms and offices will be kept ventilated.

As per directions, only concerned persons, lawyers and parties will be allowed to appear in the courts, while unnecessary persons, associates and juniors will not be allowed to accompany them. Lawyers, parties and individuals whose cases are not scheduled to be heard should avoid coming to the court premises in order to avoid overcrowding.

Furthermore, the directive includes that all sort of official and unofficial meetings, inaugurations and ceremonies may be banned temporarily except meeting of Criminal Justice Coordination Committee and monthly meeting of Judicial Officers, which may be preferred on Webinar.