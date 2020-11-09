The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday directed its registrar office for fixing the pre-arrest bail petition of PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah in assets beyond means inquiry for hearing on November 16

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday directed its registrar office for fixing the pre-arrest bail petition of PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah in assets beyond means inquiry for hearing on November 16.

A division bench headed by Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem passed the orders while allowing a civil miscellaneous application filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for early hearing of the petition.

A prosecutor on behalf of the bureau argued before the bench that the LHC granted interim bail to Rana Sanaullah in March but the matter was not fixed for hearing since then.

He pleaded with the court for fixing the petition for hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that the LHC had on March 5 granted ad-interim bail to PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah in a NAB inquiry against him over charges of possessing assets beyond known sources ofincome.

The accountability watchdog had summoned Rana Sanaullah for November 10 in the case.