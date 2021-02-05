UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Directs For Taking Steps To Set Up Graveyards On Four Sides Of Lahore

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 12:35 AM

Lahore High Court directs for taking steps to set up graveyards on four sides of Lahore

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday directed for taking steps to set up graveyards comprising 50 acre land on all four sides of Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday directed for taking steps to set up graveyards comprising 50 acre land on all four sides of Lahore.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Mubashar Almas against establishment of 557 housing societies on green areas, land reserved by the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) for agriculture and other purposes, in the city.

Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik, LDA Director General Ahmad Aziz Tarar, registrar cooperative societies and other officials appeared before the court at the start of proceedings.

The chief justice remarked that the master plan of Lahore had been destroyed completely whereas one million people migrated to the city every year.

The petitioner's counsel argued that many officials were posted in the LDA for long time whereas the incumbent LDA DG had come on deputation for second time.

He submitted that a case was also pending against the DG with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), besides asking court to direct NAB to investigate properties of officials posted on deputation in the LDA.

At this stage, the chief justice observed that Lahore had been destroyed and now the authorities were taking artificial steps after the court took notice of setting up housing societies on green areas.

However, the chief secretary assured the court that green areas would not be used and the court orders would be complied with in letter and spirit.

Subsequently, the court sought a list of officers posted in the LDA on deputation and adjourned further hearing till February 10.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had stayed constructions in housing societies established on green areas in the city, besides stopping implementation on the amnesty scheme by the LDA for housing societies, on the previous hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Chief Justice Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Agriculture February All Million Court Housing

Recent Stories

ERC continues relief operations in quake-hit areas ..

8 minutes ago

‘International Forum on Human Fraternity’ open ..

2 hours ago

Democrats Urge Biden to Cancel $50,000 Per Student ..

3 minutes ago

Ford trims F-150 production on semiconductor short ..

3 minutes ago

US Looking at Targeted Sanctions Against Myanmar's ..

3 minutes ago

Fertilizer imports drops 24.84% in first half of F ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.