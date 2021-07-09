Lahore High Court directs judicial officers to avoid use of social media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has directed judges of the district judiciary to avoid using social media

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) has directed judges of the district judiciary to avoid using social media.

The directions were issued by the LHC registrar through a letter addressed to all district and sessions judges and judicial officers posted on ex-cadre.

As per a letter issued on July 8, the authority had taken a strict notice of elements showing misconduct and bringing bad name to the institution and asked judicial officers to strictly comply with the directions.

The letter stated that a judicial officer was supposed to lead a reserve life and he should avoid using facebook, Twitter , Instagram and other social media applications. It also stopped the officers from being included in any kind of "unofficial WhatsApp groups" and other "social media modes" , besides stopping any unauthorized sharing of any kind of privileged information.

The use of mobile phones during court hours, apart from during intervals, was also prohibited, it added.

The letter also stated that if any judicial officer used his influence for posting and transfer, then strict action would be taken against him.

It also noted that disciplinary proceedings would be initiated over "off and on unnecessary visits to the Lahore High Court". In hardship cases, prior permission from the LHC registrar was mandatory, it added.

"Keeping and displaying a blue light on an official or private vehicle of any judicial officer, or putting green plates on private vehicles shall also amount to misconduct and shall be strictly dealt with."The letter warned that disciplinary action would be taken against the judicial officer, if he was found violatingthe directions.