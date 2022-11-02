Lahore High Court directs law officer to raise smog issue with CM Punjab

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday ordered the chief provincial law officer to raise the issue of rising smog with Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday ordered the chief provincial law officer to raise the issue of rising smog with Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

The court directed Advocate General Punjab (AGP) Ahmad Owais to meet with the Punjab chief minister and discuss measures to control the rising smog and pollution.

The court expressed serious concerns over rising smog and pollution in the province during the winter season due to stubble burning and other factors.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by a citizen, Haroon, for directions to check the rising smog in the province.

The AGP Ahmad Owais appeared before the court, in response to being summoned.

The petitioner's counsel Muhammad Azhar Siddique argued that the intensity of smog was rising in the Punjab, during the proceedings. He submitted that incidents of stubble burning had been reported in Sheikhupura and Faisalabad but the Environment department and deputy commissioners concerned failed to play their role in the matter. He pleaded with the court to direct authorities for effective measures to reduce the intensity of smog.