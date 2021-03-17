UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Directs PU To Hold Audit Of B.A Degrees Of Past 5 Years

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 10:42 PM

Lahore High Court directs PU to hold audit of B.A degrees of past 5 years

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday ordered the Punjab University (PU) to hold an audit of B.A degrees of the past five years

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday ordered the Punjab University (PU) to hold an audit of B.A degrees of the past five years.

The court directed PU's counsel to present the audit report on the next date of hearing while adjourning the hearing for two weeks.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the orders while hearing a petition for verification of degrees of the lawyers.

PU's counsel presented a report about the degrees of newly elected members of the Punjab Bar Council during the hearing.

He further submitted that Ali Ahsan Rana, elected vice president of Lahore Bar Association from Model Town seat, had a fake B.A degree. He submitted that seven university officials had been suspended over the issue and the matter had been forwarded to disciplinary committee for further action.

