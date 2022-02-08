Lahore High Court directs to file amended plea for Rana Sanaullah disqualification

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday directed to file amended petition for disqualification of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz leader Rana Sanaullah.

The court noted that relevant documents had not been attached with the petition and directed the counsel for petition to file the amended petition after attaching the documents.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti heard the petition filed by Federal Parliamentary Secretary Aliya Hamza Malik for disqualification of the PML-N leader.

The petitioner had submitted that MNA Rana Sanaullah had threatened to siege the courts and judges of higher judiciary, a few days ago, and it was equal to contempt of the court. Referring to cases of Nihal Hashmi and Talal Chaudhry, the court had been requested to disqualify Rana Sanaullah as he violated his oath.