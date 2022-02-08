UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Directs To File Amended Plea For Rana Sanaullah Disqualification

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2022 | 10:19 PM

Lahore High Court directs to file amended plea for Rana Sanaullah disqualification

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday directed to file amended petition for disqualification of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz leader Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday directed to file amended petition for disqualification of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz leader Rana Sanaullah.

The court noted that relevant documents had not been attached with the petition and directed the counsel for petition to file the amended petition after attaching the documents.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti heard the petition filed by Federal Parliamentary Secretary Aliya Hamza Malik for disqualification of the PML-N leader.

The petitioner had submitted that MNA Rana Sanaullah had threatened to siege the courts and judges of higher judiciary, a few days ago, and it was equal to contempt of the court. Referring to cases of Nihal Hashmi and Talal Chaudhry, the court had been requested to disqualify Rana Sanaullah as he violated his oath.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Lahore High Court Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Threatened Rana SanaUllah Talal Chaudhry Muslim Court

Recent Stories

59 more test positive of COVID-19 in Blochistan

59 more test positive of COVID-19 in Blochistan

57 seconds ago
 PTI's allies fully intact, not to leave govt: Farr ..

PTI's allies fully intact, not to leave govt: Farrukh

59 seconds ago
 Spending on social protection rose nearly 270% wit ..

Spending on social protection rose nearly 270% with pandemic: UN

1 minute ago
 PTI govt sets to launch Sehat Card scheme in Faisa ..

PTI govt sets to launch Sehat Card scheme in Faisalabad on Feb 9

1 minute ago
 Four held during raid on counterfeit cigarette fac ..

Four held during raid on counterfeit cigarette factory in Tando Adam

4 minutes ago
 IHRA fixes standard rate for conducting RT-PCR tes ..

IHRA fixes standard rate for conducting RT-PCR test for COVID-19

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>