Lahore High Court directs to halts work on River Ravi Front project till approval of EIA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) has directed River Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) to halt any work at the site of River Ravi Front Urban Development Project (RFUDP) till the approval of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report as is mandatory for every major development project.

RRUDP mega project includes construction of 100,000 acre planned city and rehabilitation of River Ravi into a 'perennial fresh water body' with high-quality urban development for about 35 million inhabitants.

The court observed that the process for EIA approval was underway,and therefore work should not be started yet at the project site.

As per written interim orders released here on Saturday, Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others against smog, environmental pollution and protection of underground water on December 31.

In response to court directions on previous hearing, an additional advocate general Punjab had submitted an EIA report of the Ravi project before the court during the hearing on Thursday and stated that this project (RUDA) chairman had written a letter to the Environment Protection Department (EPD) for provision of information about legal requirements for submission of EIA report to the EPD for approval.

Meanwhile,the court also directed a Federal law officer to apprise about the steps taken for compliance with environmental standards by the Naya Pakistan Housing Project led by an authority formed by the federal government.

Two reports on behalf of Water & Environment Commission and Judicial Commission were also submitted before the court, wherein the court was apprised about steps taken to control smog and pollution. Advocate Sheraz Zaka represented the petitioners.

It may be mentioned here that under Naya Pakistan Housing Project about 35000 apartments with affordable installments plan will be constructed with the aim to provide housing facility to the homeless population, accelerate economic activity and provide job opportunities to youth.

