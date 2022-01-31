UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Directs To Submit Copy Of Tourism Act

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2022 | 08:58 PM

Lahore High Court directs to submit copy of Tourism Act

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Monday directed the Secretary Tourism, Punjab, to submit a copy of the Tourism Act on the next date of hearing.

LHC's Justice Chaudary Abdul Aziz, while hearing a petition regarding the Murree incident, asked the Secretary of Tourism Punjab about the policy of land purchase and tourism at the hilly station.

He directed the secretary to visit all the tourist destinations in the province for first hand information about their situation and overview them.

"Go to Kotli Sattian. There are piles of trash everywhere there", he observed.

The Commissioner Rawalpindi submitted a report on illegal constructions and encroachments in Murree before the court.

Justice Abdul Aziz remarked that the situation in Murree would further worsen in the next five years if the construction of illegal buildings did not stop there.

Besides the Secretary Tourism Punjab and Commissioner Rawalpindi, other officials were also present in the court.

The LHC adjourned the case till February 7

>