LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition, filed by film actress Meera against court's decision of dismissing her plea to declare her nikahnama (marriage certificate) with Attiqur Rehman fabricated, due to non-prosecution.

Justice Anwaar Hussain heard the petition filed by actress Irtaza Rubab alias Meera.

Meera or his counsel did not appear before the court during Wednesday's proceedings despite repeated calls.

At this, the court dismissed the petition due to non-prosecution.

The actor through the petition claimed that Attiqur Rehman prepared a fake nikahnama and pictures during a film shoot in Dubai to grab her property.

She denied having any relationship with Attiqur Rehman and accused him of blackmailing her by claiming to be her husband.

Meera submitted that she challenged the nikahnama in a family court which rejected her plea and declared the marriage valid. She submitted that the sessions court also upheld the verdict and dismissed her appeal. She pleaded with the court to set aside the court's decision and declare nikahnama fabricated.