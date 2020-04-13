UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Dismisses Ahad Cheema Bail Plea In Ashiana, Assets Cases

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 07:46 PM

Lahore High Court dismisses Ahad Cheema bail plea in Ashiana, assets cases

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench Monday dismissed post-arrest bail petitions, filed by former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Ahad Cheema in Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme and assets beyond means cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench Monday dismissed post-arrest bail petitions, filed by former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Ahad Cheema in Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme and assets beyond means cases.

The division bench comprising Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem and Justice Farooq Haider heard the petitions.

Representing Cheema, a counsel argued that the petitioner had been behind the bars for more than two years.

He submitted that other co-accused had already been granted bail in Ashiana-Iqbal Housing case, including former chief minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif and Fawad Hassan Fawad.

He submitted that the trial court had recorded statements of 13 witnesses so far.

The counsel argued that no suspect could be kept behind the bars for an indefinite period of time until proven guilty. He pleaded with the court for granting Cheema bail in both cases.

However, NAB Prosecutor Faisal Bukhari opposed the bail petitions, saying that Ahad Cheema misused his authority in Ashiana housing case. He contended that the accused amassed assets of Rs 470 million and the same did not correspond to his means. He submitted that the accused purchased an 8-kanal plot and the amount was paid from Paragon Housing Society's account.

Subsequently, the bench dismissed the bail petitions.

Meanwhile, the bench also dismissed a post-arrest bail petition of co-accussed Shahid Shaique in Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing scheme case.

A total of 13 accused had been indicted in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal case. Shahbaz faces allegations of misusing his authority and conniving with then Lahore Development Agency (LDA) director-general Ahad Khan Cheema to award the housing scheme contract to a favourite firm instead of the successful bidder.

Related Topics

Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Chief Minister Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Punjab Same From Ahad Cheema Million Court Housing

Recent Stories

Supreme Court seeks detailed reports on govt's ste ..

14 seconds ago

National Institute of Health arranges capacity bui ..

15 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner gives exemption to welfare bod ..

16 seconds ago

Two police officers transferred, posted

18 seconds ago

Punjab sports minister inaugurates disinfectant ga ..

5 minutes ago

Moscow Sees Less Hospitalizations, COVID-19 Tests ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.