Lahore High Court dismisses ANF plea challenging trial court orders in Rana Sana case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday disposed of a petition, filed by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) challenging trial court 's orders of summoning video record of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) and the Call Data Record (CDR) of investigating officer in a narcotics case against PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan.

The bench disposed of the matter after a prosecutor, on behalf of the bureau, sought permission to withdraw the case, during the proceedings.

The bench comprising Justice Aalia Neelum and Justice Sardar Muhammad Safraz Dogar heard the plea. The ANF had submitted, through the petition, that a duty judge could only decide the matters of urgent nature only but the duty judge of a special court for Control of Narcotics Substance (CNS) allowed two applications of defence and summoned record from the PSCA and a mobile phone company while hearing the case of Rana Sana.

He contended that the step of accepting defence's applications before indictment of the accused was not in accordance with the law. He requested the court to set aside orders as applications allowed by the duty judge were not of urgent nature.

On July 1, the ANF officials arrested Rana Sanaullah, who served as the Punjab law minister during the former PML-N government, from the Islamabad-Lahore Motorway near Sukheki, while he was travelling from Faisalabad to Lahore.

The ANF had registered an FIR against the PML-N leader under 9-C, 15 and 17 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act. It was alleged that the ANF recovered 15-kilogram heroin and other drugs from Rana Sanaullah's car whereas the operation was conducted on a tip-off.

The trial court had dismissed two bail petitions of Rana Sana, filed on different grounds.