Lahore High Court Dismisses Appeal Of Child Porn Case Convict

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 06:30 PM

Lahore High Court dismisses appeal of child porn case convict

The Lahore High Court ( LHC) on Tuesday dismissed an appeal, filed by a child porn convict against his sentence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court ( LHC) on Tuesday dismissed an appeal, filed by a child porn convict against his sentence.

Justice Farooq Haider heard the appeal, filed by convict Saadat Amin, against 7-year sentence, awarded to him by a trial court.

The defence counsel argued before the court that his client was implicated in a baseless case on a complaint by a liaison officer of Norwegian police. He submitted that it was alleged that the convict sent objectionable pictures and videos of minor children to a Norwegian citizen.

He submitted that the trial court failed to appreciate case facts and awarded 7-year jail term despite insufficient evidence.

He pleaded with the court to set aside the sentence and order release of his client.

However, a Federal Investigation Agency prosecutor opposed the plea, saying that solid evidence was available against the convict.

He contended that the trial court awarded the sentence after examining available evidence on merit. He requested the court to dismiss the appeal.

The court, after hearing detailed arguments of parties, dismissed the appeal.

In 2018, a judicial magistrate convicted Saadat Amin and awarded him seven years in jail and fined him Rs 1.2 million. The Federal Investigation Agency recovered more than 650,000 illegal content from him in the form of pictures and digital data during the investigation.

A few days ago, an LHC bench had granted bail to the convict after suspending his sentence in the case. However, after dismissal of the appeal, the benefit of bail had become ineffective and the convict would have to serve his complete sentence.

