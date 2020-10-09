Lahore High Court dismisses bail petition of accused involved in rape case

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday dismissed bail petition of an accused involved in a gang-rape case.

The accused tried to flee from the court premises after dismissal of his bail petition but the police foiled the attempt and arrested him.

The single bench comprising Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry heard the pre arrest bail petition filed by Muhammad Ramzan.

A counsel on behalf of the complainant argued before the court that the accused, along with his two accomplices, raped a woman in Shorkot jungle.

He submitted that the accused's DNA sample had matched with a sample obtained from the victim. He pleaded with the court to dismiss the bail petition. He also submitted that the police had not arrested the co-accused yet.

However, the defence counsel argued that the police had registered a baseless case against his client. He pleaded with the court to grant benefit of the bail to him.

The court, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, dismissed the bail petition.