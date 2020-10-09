UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Dismisses Bail Petition Of Accused Involved In Rape Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 06:45 PM

Lahore High Court dismisses bail petition of accused involved in rape case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday dismissed bail petition of an accused involved in a gang-rape case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday dismissed bail petition of an accused involved in a gang-rape case.

The accused tried to flee from the court premises after dismissal of his bail petition but the police foiled the attempt and arrested him.

The single bench comprising Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry heard the pre arrest bail petition filed by Muhammad Ramzan.

A counsel on behalf of the complainant argued before the court that the accused, along with his two accomplices, raped a woman in Shorkot jungle.

He submitted that the accused's DNA sample had matched with a sample obtained from the victim. He pleaded with the court to dismiss the bail petition. He also submitted that the police had not arrested the co-accused yet.

However, the defence counsel argued that the police had registered a baseless case against his client. He pleaded with the court to grant benefit of the bail to him.

The court, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, dismissed the bail petition.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court Police Women From Court

Recent Stories

World Egg Day observed at UVAS Ravi Campus

51 minutes ago

China to stabilize employment, boost NEV industry

2 minutes ago

Copenhagen to ban electric scooters from city cent ..

2 minutes ago

58 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab on Fri ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Not Surprised With EU Acting 'Without Trial ..

2 minutes ago

World Post Day observed

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.