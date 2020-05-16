UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Dismisses Bail Petitions Of Three Accused Involved In Blinding Youth

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 12:31 AM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday dismissed bail petitions of three accused involved in blinding one eye of a youth

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday dismissed bail petitions of three accused involved in blinding one eye of a youth.

Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry heard the pre-arrest bail petitions filed by policeman Faizan, his brother Nauman and father Faqir Hussain.

The defence counsel argued before the court that Hadyara police had registered a case against his clients over injuring a youth, Safian, with a knife. He pleaded with the court for granting benefit of bail to them.

However, the prosecution opposed the bail, saying that the victim suffered wounds on an eye, chest and other parts after he was attacked by the accused with a knife. He submitted that the victim lost an eye due to the excessive bleeding.

The court , after hearing arguments of parties, dismissed the bail petitions.

After dismissal of bail petitions, the accused immediately left the courtroom and managed to fleefrom court premises.

