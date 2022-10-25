The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday dismissed post-arrest bail petition of an accused involved in murder and rape of five-year-old girl

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday dismissed post-arrest bail petition of an accused involved in murder and rape of five-year-old girl.

The single bench comprising Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun heard the bail petition of the accused, Imran.

The petitioners counsel argued that a case had been registered against his client on charges of murdering a five- year-old girl in the limits of Malka Police Station, Pakpattan. He submitted that all charges leveled against his client were baseless.

He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to his client.

However, the complainant's counsel opposed the plea, saying that the accused had been indicted and relief of bail would affect the trial proceedings. He further submitted that the accused remained absconder after dismissal of his bail earlier.

The court, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, dismissed the post-arrest bail petition of the accused.