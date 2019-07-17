Lahore High Court dismisses bail plea of accused involved in money laundering for Shehbaz family

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday dismissed bail petition of Shahid Rafique, allegedly involved in money laundering for the family of Shehbaz Sharif

The bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the post-arrest bail petition of the accused.

During the proceedings, the defence counsel submitted that his client had been arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on charges of making transactions of millions of rupees into the Shehbaz Sharif family's accounts from the United Kingdom.

He contended that all allegations were fabricated and the bureau did not have any evidence in this regard.

He pleaded with the court to grant benefit of bail to his client.

However, the NAB prosecutor opposed the bail plea, saying that the accused was involved in transferring ill-gotten money into the Shehbaz Sharif family's accounts. He submitted that the accused with the help of his cousin Aftab Mehmood had been illegally transferring funds into the Shehbaz Sharif family's accounts through mutual coordination.

The bench, after hearing arguments of both parties, dismissed the bail plea.